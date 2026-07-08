Pareek's 'Dug Dug' premieres on Prime Video in 200+ countries Entertainment Jul 08, 2026

Dug Dug, a quirky satire from Ritwik Pareek, just dropped on Prime Video and is now available in India and more than 200 countries.

After making waves at film festivals for its bold story and sharp social commentary, the film finally gets a global audience.

Produced by Prerna Pareek and Ritwik Pareek, with big names like Anurag Kashyap backing it, Dug Dug stands out for its unique vibe.