Pareek's 'Dug Dug' premieres on Prime Video in 200+ countries
Dug Dug, a quirky satire from Ritwik Pareek, just dropped on Prime Video and is now available in India and more than 200 countries.
After making waves at film festivals for its bold story and sharp social commentary, the film finally gets a global audience.
Produced by Prerna Pareek and Ritwik Pareek, with big names like Anurag Kashyap backing it, Dug Dug stands out for its unique vibe.
Thakur's motorcycle becomes commercialized religion
The movie follows Thakur, whose sudden death leads to his motorcycle mysteriously reappearing at the crash site, sparking the villagers to start worshiping it (yes, really) with bottles of alcohol.
What starts as superstition quickly turns into a full-blown commercialized religion.
Critics have called Dug Dug both inventive and technically impressive for how it pokes fun at blind faith using absurdist humor.
Khan leads 'Dug Dug' digital release
Altaf Khan leads as Thakur alongside Gaurav Soni and Yogendra Singh.
With its digital release, more people can catch this offbeat comedy wherever they are, a win for anyone looking for something different (and thought-provoking) to stream next.