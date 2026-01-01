Victim's parents approve film on RG Kar rape-murder case

The parents of a young doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata 's RG Kar Medical College have now given their consent for a film on the incident. This comes after they had initially opposed the project . The consent letter, signed by the parents in mid-December, grants "full and unconditional consent" for the making of Tillotoma , per Hindustan Times.

Parents' statement 'I just want justice for my daughter' Speaking to Hindustan Times, the victim's father said they agreed to give consent as the film was likely to be made anyway. "I just want justice for my daughter," he said. He also claimed that he has repeatedly tried to reach out to several cabinet ministers and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) seeking a speedy trial, but hasn't been granted a meeting yet.

Film details The film will be made with real names: Director Ujjwal Chatterjee, the director of Tillotoma, told HT that delay in receiving consent has pushed the project back by around two months. "We were waiting for clarity from the family. Now that consent is in place, we can move ahead properly," he said. He added veteran actors Jaya Prada and Mithun Chakraborty have been signed to play the lead roles, with Payal Chatterjee set to portray the victim. The filmmaker also revealed they will use real names of people involved.

Legal implications But can a film use real name of assault victim? However, legal experts have warned that consent alone does not automatically allow for public disclosure of a sexual offense victim's identity. Advocate Eesha Bakshi said Section 72 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, shaped by Supreme Court directions and drawn from Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code, makes anonymity of sexual offense victims the rule. "The statute permits disclosure of identity only in narrowly defined circumstances and never as a matter of convenience, consent alone, or public curiosity," added Bakshi.