Paresh Rawal says 11 films from his career are 'good'?
What's the story
Veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, who has been a part of the industry for over four decades, recently revealed that he considers only 11 of his films to be good. The actor was speaking at the Jagran Film Festival during a Q&A session after the premiere of his film Pastt Tense. He appeared alongside Ananth Mahadevan, Aditya Rawal, Sharib Hashmi, and Tannishtha Chatterjee.
Confirmation
'I only remember the good films'
During the session, when asked if he had ever counted his films, Rawal laughed and said, "No. Jo acchi films hain, woh mujhe pata hain kitni hain (I only remember the good films)."
When the host put his film count at around 250, Rawal said it might be higher still, but that only 11 of those films were good.
His son Aditya then confirmed that they had indeed counted the "good" films.
Favorite roles
Rawal names some of his favorite roles
Rawal then shared, "There was one role that I was very happy essaying...I put a lot of hard work into it, and that was Sardar (1993)."
"Another role...which was also sort of a biopic, was Tamanna (1997). But that film's second half went haywire."
He also mentioned Oye Lucky Lucky Oye (2008), Mumbai Meri Jaan (2008), The Storyteller (2025), Hera Pheri (2000), and Dacait (1987).
"I can't list all 11, but I can assure you there are 11 such films."
Career transition
Looking at Rawal's career
Rawal, who made his debut with Holi in 1984, initially became known for playing negative roles.
He gained fame for his roles in films such as Naam (1986), Kabzaa (1988), and Sir (1993).
He later shifted to comedy, with his portrayal of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in Hera Pheri (2000) becoming one of his most popular performances.