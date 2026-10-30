Paresh Rawal says 11 films from his career are 'good'?

During the session, when asked if he had ever counted his films, Rawal laughed and said, "No. Jo acchi films hain, woh mujhe pata hain kitni hain (I only remember the good films)."

When the host put his film count at around 250, Rawal said it might be higher still, but that only 11 of those films were good.

His son Aditya then confirmed that they had indeed counted the "good" films.