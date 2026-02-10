Paresh Rawal to play double role in 'Bhagam Bhag 2'

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal , known for his versatility across genres, will be seen in a double role in the upcoming film Bhagam Bhag 2, reported Bollywood Hungama. The news was confirmed by Rawal himself during an exclusive interview with the portal. "Yes, I do," he said when asked about his dual roles in the film. "I am excited. Maza aayega. Dhamaal hoga!"

Past performances Rawal's previous dual roles This isn't the first time Rawal is playing dual roles on screen. His performances as the uptight and disciplined Ram Gopal Bajaj and the buffoonish antagonist Shyam Gopal Bajaj aka Teja in Andaz Apna Apna (1994) have become iconic. He also played triple roles in Oye Lucky Lucky Oye! (2008) as Jani Singh, Gogi Arora, and Dr. BD Handa.

Film insights About 'Bhagam Bhag 2' Apart from Rawal, Bhagam Bhag 2 also stars Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee. The film marks the Hindi theatrical debut of Meenakshi Chaudhary, who was previously seen in the Netflix film Upstarts (2019). While Priyadarshan directed the original 2006 film, Bhagam Bhag 2 will be helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, known for Dream Girl (2019).

