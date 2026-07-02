Parikshit claims Tiwari's 'Ramayana' team purposefully released unfinished VFX teaser Entertainment Jul 02, 2026

Content creator Dhruv Parikshit claims the team behind Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana released a teaser with unfinished VFX on purpose, hoping to spark online buzz and get free publicity.

He said a VFX artist told him better scenes existed but weren't shown.

The teaser, called Rama glimpse, got mixed reactions: people loved the grand scale but called out the CGI and monster designs.

Still, Parikshit described the visuals as "immersive" and praised the character designs as "gorgeous," though he later deleted some of his comments.