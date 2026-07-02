Parikshit claims Tiwari's 'Ramayana' team purposefully released unfinished VFX teaser
Entertainment
Content creator Dhruv Parikshit claims the team behind Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana released a teaser with unfinished VFX on purpose, hoping to spark online buzz and get free publicity.
He said a VFX artist told him better scenes existed but weren't shown.
The teaser, called Rama glimpse, got mixed reactions: people loved the grand scale but called out the CGI and monster designs.
Still, Parikshit described the visuals as "immersive" and praised the character designs as "gorgeous," though he later deleted some of his comments.
Kapoor leads 'Ramayana' cast pre-Diwali 2026
Ranbir Kapoor stars as Lord Rama, joined by Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, and Sunny Deol.
The first part of Ramayana is set to release before Diwali 2026, with part two expected a year later.