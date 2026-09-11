Parineeti claims 'audience is not canceling mothers' amid on-screen return
What's the story
Actor Parineeti Chopra, who recently became a mother, is gearing up for her full-time return to work with the upcoming Netflix show Shaque. At the trailer launch event in Mumbai on Thursday, she credited both the film industry and audiences for enabling actors to continue their careers after parenthood. She said, "I don't think I've had a single conversation with a maker, director or writer who has mentioned motherhood to me."
Career continuity
'I would hate to stop working just because...'
Chopra, who welcomed her first child with politician husband Raghav Chadha last October, expressed her desire to keep working after becoming a mother.
"I would hate to stop working just because I became a mom."
"It's a two-way relationship; I have to be offered work, and I would be sad to lose work because I've done such a beautiful thing in producing a baby."
Audience acceptance
'This business is not solitary'
Chopra also credited the audience for being more accepting of working mothers.
"The audience is not canceling mothers, and hence writers, directors and actors are able to make content."
"This business is not solitary; it is supply and demand with the audience."
"I'm glad the industry is changing and that the audience has made all this possible. So, it is all lovely and positive."
Industry change
'I'm so glad that our generation...'
Chopra also praised her colleagues Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas for continuing to work after becoming mothers.
"I'm so glad that our generation, including Alia, me, Deepika, my own sister, who is working in the West, and all of us are able to be mothers, and we are doing the same quality of work."
"In fact, I think we are doing better work now."
Her last film was Imtiaz Ali's 2024 biopic Amar Singh Chamkila.
Show details
All about 'Shaque: Trust No One'
Chopra's upcoming show Shaque: Trust No One is a mystery thriller created by Rensil D'Silva and Siddharth P Malhotra.
The show features her as a mother searching for her missing child.
The ensemble cast also includes Soni Razdan, Jennifer Winget, Anup Soni, Dhruv Chowdhary, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, and Sumeet Vyas.
It will premiere on Netflix on September 24.