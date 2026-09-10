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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Shaque: Trust No One' trailer: Parineeti Chopra makes series debut
'Shaque: Trust No One' trailer: Parineeti Chopra makes series debut

'Shaque: Trust No One' trailer: Parineeti Chopra makes series debut

By Apoorva Rastogi
Sep 10, 2026
04:11 pm
What's the story

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming series Shaque: Trust No One, featuring Parineeti Chopra in her series debut. The show revolves around a mother's relentless search for her missing child, set against a backdrop of secrets and intrigue. The trailer sets up the central question: who is trustworthy here?

Actor's insight

'Shaque' is unlike anything I've done before'

Chopra has said that the story's emotional core felt particularly personal to her as a mother.

She said in a statement, "Shaque is unlike anything I've done before," adding that the series explores "a mother's instinct and her refusal to give up."

The show will premiere on Netflix on September 24.

Twitter Post

See the trailer here

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Production details

Other actors, creators involved in the show

The series also boasts a star-studded cast including Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Sumeet Vyas, and Dhruv Chowdhary.

Shaque: Trust No One has been created by Rensil D'Silva and Siddharth P Malhotra.

D'Silva is the director, while Sapna Malhotra and Malhotra are the producers.

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