'Shaque: Trust No One' trailer: Parineeti Chopra makes series debut
What's the story
Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming series Shaque: Trust No One, featuring Parineeti Chopra in her series debut. The show revolves around a mother's relentless search for her missing child, set against a backdrop of secrets and intrigue. The trailer sets up the central question: who is trustworthy here?
Actor's insight
'Shaque' is unlike anything I've done before'
Chopra has said that the story's emotional core felt particularly personal to her as a mother.
She said in a statement, "Shaque is unlike anything I've done before," adding that the series explores "a mother's instinct and her refusal to give up."
The show will premiere on Netflix on September 24.
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
Case ki bhool bhulaiya mein, there’s no way out other than Shaque. pic.twitter.com/zC0jPvi1EN— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 10, 2026
Production details
Other actors, creators involved in the show
The series also boasts a star-studded cast including Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Sumeet Vyas, and Dhruv Chowdhary.
Shaque: Trust No One has been created by Rensil D'Silva and Siddharth P Malhotra.
D'Silva is the director, while Sapna Malhotra and Malhotra are the producers.