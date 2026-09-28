Parineeti Chopra's 'Reporting Live' to hit Netflix on October 9
What's the story
Parineeti Chopra, currently headlining Netflix's series Shaque: Trust No One, will soon return to the streaming platform with a new film. Titled Reporting Live, the investigative thriller also features Deven Bhojani, Amol Palekar, Adil Hussain, and Shekhar Suman. Directed by Dhruv Tripathi and written by Mihir Jadhav and Tripathi, Reporting Live will premiere on October 9.
Director's insight
Tripathi on living with the film for 7 years
Tripathi expressed his excitement about the film, saying, "It feels incredibly special to finally announce Reporting Live. I've lived with this film for seven years...so seeing it ready to go out into the world is quite surreal."
"I wanted to make a thriller that feels grounded and real while never losing sight of the ordinary people at the heart of the story."
Producer's view
Producer on bringing together actors from different generations
Producer Partha Kiran Thakur shared his thoughts on the film, stating, "The stakes are high, both in the story we are telling and in the scale of its execution."
"Bringing together actors from different generations...was one of the most exciting aspects of the process. We're particularly thrilled to see Parineeti Chopra and Deven Bhojani come together on screen in a pairing audiences have never seen before."
Lead character
What to expect from 'Reporting Live'
In Reporting Live, Chopra will play an ambitious young reporter who investigates the dark underbelly of illegal sand mining. The film promises to be a gripping tale that sheds light on this pressing issue.
Meanwhile, her recent Netflix series, Shaque: Trust No One, was released on September 24.
It also stars Sumeet Vyas, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, and Soni Razdan.