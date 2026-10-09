'Reporting Live' review: Parineeti Chopra leads watchable thriller

Chopra plays Sandhya, an ambitious young reporter, and Bhojani essays her colleague and video journalist, Vinod.

After a bridge collapses in Visargaon and claims the lives of several kids, Sandhya and Vinod begin covering the story.

Their investigation leads them to an illegal sand-mining network, and they put their lives on the line to expose the mafia.

Suman and Hussain play their bosses.