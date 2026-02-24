Parineeti shares custom storybook on her and Raghav's love
Parineeti Chopra just gave fans a peek into her personal life by sharing a custom storybook, When Love Found Raghav and Parineeti, made for her son Neer.
The book sweetly tells how she and husband Raghav Chadha met and fell in love, with illustrations of a boy and girl in a garden.
'Not sponsored, only obsessed'
The pages capture their first impressions—Parineeti felt he was kind and sweet, while he thought she seemed joyful and loving.
The book wraps up with their pregnancy announcement.
On Instagram, Parineeti called it "not sponsored, only obsessed," adding that creating it takes just five minutes but holds "a lifetime of memories."
Meanwhile, here's a recap of their love story
Their love story started after they first met in London (thanks to Parineeti's brother), grew over breakfast dates and secret gurudwara visits during film shoots, and became public after being spotted together at restaurants and IPL matches.
They married that September in Udaipur with big names attending, announced their pregnancy last August—and baby Neer arrived in October.