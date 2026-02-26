'Parineetii' actor Ankur Verma ties the knot with Leena
Ankur Verma, who acted in Ekta Kapoor's Parineetii, just married his longtime girlfriend Leena in a close-knit ceremony.
The wedding, held on February 25, 2026, was all about family vibes and close friends—attended by close friends and family.
A look at the couple's wedding festivities
The couple kept things simple and sweet: their Haldi ceremony saw them twinning in purple while guests wore yellow.
For the main event, Ankur went classic with a white sherwani and turban, while Leena looked stunning in a red lehenga.
All about the groom
Originally from Rewari, Haryana, Ankur started out in theater before moving to Mumbai after graduation.
He's worked on shows like Bepanah Pyaar and Naagin 4 before making it big with Parineetii.
He even made his web debut with Dahaad and has featured in ads for brands like Closeup and Samsung.