Paris court awards €1 to Kim Kardashian and Simone Harouche
Entertainment
Kim Kardashian and her friend Simone Harouche have each been awarded a symbolic €1 (about $1.15) by a Paris court, marking the end of the high-profile 2016 hotel robbery where Kim lost $6 million in jewelry.
The token amount was requested by both women to highlight accountability, not money.
Court convicts 8, receptionist awarded $126,472
17 people were arrested after the robbery, with eight defendants, who were nicknamed the "Grandpa robbers" because of their older ages and recorded criminal histories, convicted but spared extra jail time since they'd already served it.
A former hotel receptionist who was also traumatized got $126,472 in damages.
Kim thanked French authorities and said this case was about healing and justice, not just what was stolen.