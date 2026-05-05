Park to lead 2026 Cannes jury with Moore Skarsgard Zhao
Entertainment
Legendary director Park Chan-wook is set to lead the jury at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, happening May 12-23.
Known for hits like Oldboy, Park will team up with a star-studded group, including Demi Moore, Stellan Skarsgard, and filmmaker Chloe Zhao, to pick this year's winners.
Jurors bring recent Cannes credentials
This year's jury is packed with familiar faces from past festivals.
Demi Moore's The Substance premiered at Cannes in 2024, and Stellan Skarsgard starred in Sentimental Value just last year.
Chloe Zhao has also made waves internationally, making this panel a blend of experience and fresh perspective.