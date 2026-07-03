Parthiban urges end to hurtful message speculation, announces Bhagyaraj tribute
Actor-director R. Parthiban spoke out about the controversy over a hurtful message he received after his mentor K. Bhagyaraj passed away.
The internet buzzed with guesses about who sent it, but Parthiban made it clear on X: He said he never said who sent it and asked to let that uncivilized remain uncivilized.
He emphasized he just wanted to share his feelings and asked fans to stop speculating and respect his wish to move on.
South Indian film writers back Bhagyaraj
Shifting focus from the drama, Parthiban announced a heartfelt tribute for Bhagyaraj.
He suggested making him the permanent honorary president of the South Indian Film Writers's Association, a move unanimously supported by members, and revealed plans to name the South Indian Film Writers's Association's new building after him, celebrating Bhagyaraj's lasting impact on Tamil cinema.