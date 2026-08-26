Parton discusses health struggles, skipping Dollywood and caring for husband
Country music legend Dolly Parton, 80, spoke honestly about her health struggles in her recent interview released August 21.
She shared how recent issues forced her to skip Dollywood and reflected on tough times in the 1980s due to "female issues."
Her latest health problems came from putting herself second while caring for her husband Carl Thomas Dean, with whom she had been married for nearly 59 years.
Seaver shares Parton's preplanned farewell message
Dolly wanted her work to "be of use to other people," and on August 25, her nephew and longtime head of security Bryan Seaver said, "This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago before I fully absorbed it as a future reality."
Seaver called it an "honor" to share her farewell message and spoke warmly about Dolly, saying she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton, because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest.