Parton niece confided Stage 0 diagnosis weeks before aunt's death
Entertainment
Danielle Parton, Dolly Parton's niece, recently shared she's been diagnosed with stage 0 cancer, news she confided in her aunt just weeks before Dolly passed away in August 2026.
Danielle only later learned that her aunt was also quietly facing illness at the time.
Parton niece named estate brand ambassador
On the same day as her announcement, Danielle was named brand ambassador for Dolly's estate.
She promised to keep her aunt's stories and values alive, saying, "I'm not crazy enough to try to fill her shoes."
Danielle affectionately called Dolly "Aunt Granny," highlighting the love and encouragement she always received from her.