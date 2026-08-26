Parton said tattoos covered surgery scars, tasteful and artful
Entertainment
In a 2020 interview, Dolly Parton shared the real story behind her tattoos. She explained that her ink wasn't just for style: it was a way to cover scars from surgeries.
She made sure each design was "tasteful" and "artful."
Parton pastel tattoos include personal tributes
Dolly's tattoos were soft pastels that blended with her fair skin, featuring butterflies, ribbons, bows, and even a beehive with a tiny bee to hide marks like those from a feeding tube.
Many designs were personal tributes, including ones for her husband.
As she put it herself: "But they're tasteful. I'm not a tattoo girl."