Patani's red lehenga at Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebration sparks debate
Entertainment
Disha Patani is in the spotlight after wearing a red lehenga with a deep neckline to the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.
Many online felt her look didn't fit the religious vibe, and videos of her arrival went viral, fueling conversations about what's appropriate for such events.
Sanon Raksha Bandhan ad pulled
This isn't the first time celebrity outfits at festivals have stirred debate.
Just recently, Kriti Sanon faced similar backlash for a Raksha Bandhan ad where she wore a bralette-style blouse. The brand apologized and pulled the ad, while Sanon emphasized that emotions matter more than clothes.
These moments keep bringing up questions about balancing personal style with cultural expectations at traditional celebrations.