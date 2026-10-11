Patekar dies aged 75 in Goa, autopsy confirms artery blockage
Entertainment
Nana Patekar, known for his powerful roles in Indian cinema, has died at 75 after suffering a heart attack. An autopsy confirmed it was caused by a blockage in his left main coronary artery.
He fell ill in Goa on October 8 and, despite medical help, was declared dead at 5.10am on October 8.
Patekar cremated at Donje farmhouse Pune
After a postmortem in Goa, Patekar's son brought him home to Pune for cremation at their Donje village farmhouse.
The ceremony saw heartfelt tributes from leaders like Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and actor Jackie Shroff.
His passing has left a noticeable void across both film and political circles.