Patekar dies as Dr Shekhar Salkar urges valuing every 2nd
Entertainment
Bollywood lost a legend as Nana Patekar passed away on October 8.
Dr. Shekhar Salkar, who treated him at Manipal Goa Hospital, shared an emotional note, saying, "Every second matters in a medical emergency..."
He reminded everyone to value life and loved ones, especially when health can be so unpredictable.
Patekar died after Goa heart attack
Patekar suffered a heart attack at his home in Goa and couldn't be revived despite immediate medical efforts.
His last rites took place in his hometown near Pune with full state honors.
The film world and political leaders paid tribute to him, remembering his powerful roles in movies.