Patekar dies at 75, Hindi Marathi cinema and fans mourn
Entertainment
Nana Patekar, a legend in Hindi and Marathi cinema, died at 75. His sudden death has left the film world and fans deeply saddened.
Known for his intense roles and decades-long career, he was celebrated not just as an actor but as someone who genuinely made a difference.
Patekar supported farmers, Haasan praises him
Patekar's impact went beyond the screen: he supported farmers in Maharashtra and volunteered during the Kargil War.
Tributes are pouring in from across the industry, with Kamal Haasan calling him "An extraordinary artist and an even greater human being."
His loss is being felt far beyond Bollywood.