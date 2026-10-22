Pathak closes Mumbai's Navratri Utsav on Thursday with garba classics
Entertainment
Falguni Pathak closed out Mumbai's Navratri Utsav on Thursday night, filling the city with Garba vibes and her classic hits like Pari Hoon Main, Sanedo, and Mor Bani.
The festival, running from October 11 to 19, saw crowds coming together every evening to dance and celebrate.
Pathak's setlist unites Navratri crowd
Along with favorites like Indhana Winva and Pethalpur, Pathak's setlist turned the event into a true cultural party.
Her energetic performances brought everyone together, making this Navratri a memorable mix of music, tradition, and community spirit.