Pathak credits 'Panchayat' role with identity before season 5
Ashok Pathak, who plays Binod in the hit series Panchayat, says the role gave him an identity and made him relatable to so many people.
With season five dropping on December 3, 2026, fans are excited to see more of his now-iconic lines like "Dekh Raha Hai Na, Binod" that made him a household name through his performance as Binod.
Pathak avoids typecasting takes 'Storm' role
Even with Panchayat's success, Pathak isn't sticking to just one type of role.
He's careful about not getting typecast and has taken up different projects, like Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper and the upcoming Storm from HRX Films, where he'll play a Haryanvi character.