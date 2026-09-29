Pathak says 'Drishyam 3' will be original, credits Devgn's support

Director Abhishek Pathak says Drishyam 3 will break from adaptations and offer a brand-new story.

He shared that moving away from the Malayalam original gave him more creative freedom, thanks in part to Ajay Devgn's support.

Pathak admitted that "But people often forget the director's craft," and "Some still attached tags that I felt were a bit unfair just because of raw material similarities." so this time he's making it his own.