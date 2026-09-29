Pathak says 'Drishyam 3' will be original, credits Devgn's support
Entertainment
Director Abhishek Pathak says Drishyam 3 will break from adaptations and offer a brand-new story.
He shared that moving away from the Malayalam original gave him more creative freedom, thanks in part to Ajay Devgn's support.
Pathak admitted that "But people often forget the director's craft," and "Some still attached tags that I felt were a bit unfair just because of raw material similarities." so this time he's making it his own.
Pathak wrote 'Drishyam 3' backward
For this final chapter, Pathak started writing from the end, working backward to make sure all the twists land just right.
He's calling this movie the true conclusion of the series and doesn't want to stretch it further.
Up next, he's excited to try out new genres and stories beyond Drishyam.