'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' remains steady; nears ₹60cr worldwide

Ayushmann Khurrana , Sara Ali Khan , Rakul Preet Singh , and Wamiqa Gabbi's comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has crossed the ₹50cr mark globally. The film is now moving toward the ₹60cr milestone. Despite facing competition from new releases like Chand Mera Dil and Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, the Mudassar Aziz directorial has shown resilience at the box office.

Box office performance 'Pati Patni...' inched closer to ₹50cr gross in India After a slow mid-week collection, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do bounced back on its 14th day (Thursday). The film recorded a growth of 45.8% on Thursday, earning ₹1.75cr across 2,764 shows. Its total India net collections now stand at ₹41.95cr and its total India gross has reached ₹49.77cr, inching close to the ₹50cr domestic gross mark.

New releases Competing with 'Chand Mera Dil' Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is currently facing tough competition at the box office from the May 22 releases, Lakshya and Ananya Panday's Chand Mera Dil, and the Hollywood film Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. The new arrivals have affected the collections of Khurrana's film, which has lost screens and shows as they have settled in.

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