Ayushmann-Sara's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' heads to Netflix

Character details

Meet the characters in the film

In Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Khurrana plays a forest department officer. Gabbi plays his wife Aparna, a journalist who suspects her husband of hiding something from her. Khan plays Chanchal, who seeks Pandey's help to elope with her boyfriend and asks him to pretend to be her partner. Singh plays Nilofer, Pandey's colleague and Aparna's friend, who also gets caught up in the misunderstandings.