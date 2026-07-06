Ayushmann-Sara's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' heads to Netflix
What's the story
The romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, will reportedly premiere on Netflix on July 10, 2026. The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh and follows the protagonist's life as he gets embroiled in a huge mess while trying to help an old friend. The comedy also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.
Film synopsis
What is the film about?
The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra under T-Series Films and BR Studios, revolves around Khurrana's character, Prajapati Pandey. His life takes a hilarious turn when he tries to help an old friend with a personal matter. The situation quickly spirals into a series of misunderstandings, leading to comic twists. The movie also stars Vijay Raaz and Tigmanshu Dhulia in key roles.
Character details
Meet the characters in the film
In Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Khurrana plays a forest department officer. Gabbi plays his wife Aparna, a journalist who suspects her husband of hiding something from her. Khan plays Chanchal, who seeks Pandey's help to elope with her boyfriend and asks him to pretend to be her partner. Singh plays Nilofer, Pandey's colleague and Aparna's friend, who also gets caught up in the misunderstandings.