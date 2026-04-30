'Pati Patni Aur...': Makers plan jungle-themed trailer launch in Mumbai

T-Series and BR Studios are all set to uniquely unveil the trailer of their upcoming comedy film, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do . The trailer will be launched at Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park on May 2, reported Bollywood Hungama. This unconventional venue choice is in line with the film's theme and setting.

Details Here's when and where the trailer will be launched A source told the portal, "The trailer will be unveiled on Saturday, May 2. The principal star cast and the makers will be present at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park for the launch." "It's a first-of-its-kind move by T-Series. Mumbai's National Park has never been used before for a film event." "All preparations are going on in full swing, and organizers promise a never-seen-before concept, blending cinema with nature for a unique launch experience."

Trailer launch Trailer launch to include special activities The source further revealed that the jungle-themed trailer launch will include specially curated activities such as a Van Rani Toy Train ride and boating. These activities are planned for the media and the film's talent at the national park, promising an immersive and visually striking setup. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles.

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