Patnaik opens Bharat Pavilion at TIFF with Ramoji, NH Studioz
Indian cinema is showing up in a big way at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this year.
On September 14, India's High Commissioner to Ottawa Dinesh Patnaik opened the Bharat Pavilion, spotlighting how India is involved in every part of filmmaking, not just acting or directing.
For 2026, industry heavyweights Ramoji Studio and NH Studioz have joined the Pavilion to boost India's global film presence.
Ramoji 50+ stages, NH Studioz licensing
Ramoji Studio, described by Chandra Pandula, executive, Overseas Business, Ramoji Studio, as "the world's largest comprehensive film facility," brings over 50 sound stages and tons of filming locations to the table.
NH Studioz is hoping to land new licensing deals with its huge library of nearly 5,000 films.
Their presence at TIFF signals India's push to connect with new buyers and keep international partnerships strong.