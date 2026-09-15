Patnaik opens Bharat Pavilion at TIFF with Ramoji, NH Studioz

Indian cinema is showing up in a big way at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this year.

On September 14, India's High Commissioner to Ottawa Dinesh Patnaik opened the Bharat Pavilion, spotlighting how India is involved in every part of filmmaking, not just acting or directing.

For 2026, industry heavyweights Ramoji Studio and NH Studioz have joined the Pavilion to boost India's global film presence.