'Melrose Place' actor Patrick Muldoon's cause of death revealed
What's the story
Hollywood actor Patrick Muldoon, who was best known for his role in Days of Our Lives, died at 57 on April 19. The cause of death has now been confirmed as a myocardial infarction (heart attack), with contributing factors including pulmonary embolism and hereditary coagulopathy. These details were revealed in his death certificate, reported People.
Medical explanation
What is a myocardial infarction, pulmonary embolism?
A myocardial infarction occurs when blood flow to the heart is blocked. A pulmonary embolism, on the other hand, happens when a blood clot blocks blood flow in the lungs. Additionally, according to the Cleveland Clinic, "Coagulopathy happens when there's a problem with how your blood forms clots. Usually, there's an issue with proteins that help with clotting." The actor's remains were cremated on April 28, reported People.
Career highlights
Know more about the actor
Muldoon was born on September 27, 1968. He shot to fame for his role as Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives from 1992 to 1995 and again in 2011. He also played Richard Hart on Melrose Place from 1995 to 1996. In the sci-fi action film Starship Troopers, he appeared as Zander Barcalow in 1997. His last project was the upcoming film Kockroach with Chris Hemsworth and Taron Egerton.
Industry reaction
His colleagues paid tribute to him
Following the news of his death, several of Muldoon's colleagues and co-stars paid tribute to him. Denise Richards, Alison Sweeney, and Lisa Rinna were among those who publicly remembered the actor. Meanwhile, in his last Instagram post on April 18, Muldoon wrote, "So excited to be a part of this amazing project KOCKROACH directed by Matt Ross, starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Edgerton, Zazzie Beetz, and Alec Baldwin. Filming now in Australia." Muldoon was an executive producer on the project.