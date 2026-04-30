'Melrose Place' actor Patrick Muldoon's cause of death revealed

Hollywood actor Patrick Muldoon , who was best known for his role in Days of Our Lives, died at 57 on April 19. The cause of death has now been confirmed as a myocardial infarction (heart attack), with contributing factors including pulmonary embolism and hereditary coagulopathy. These details were revealed in his death certificate, reported People.

Medical explanation What is a myocardial infarction, pulmonary embolism? A myocardial infarction occurs when blood flow to the heart is blocked. A pulmonary embolism, on the other hand, happens when a blood clot blocks blood flow in the lungs. Additionally, according to the Cleveland Clinic, "Coagulopathy happens when there's a problem with how your blood forms clots. Usually, there's an issue with proteins that help with clotting." The actor's remains were cremated on April 28, reported People.

Career highlights Know more about the actor Muldoon was born on September 27, 1968. He shot to fame for his role as Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives from 1992 to 1995 and again in 2011. He also played Richard Hart on Melrose Place from 1995 to 1996. In the sci-fi action film Starship Troopers, he appeared as Zander Barcalow in 1997. His last project was the upcoming film Kockroach with Chris Hemsworth and Taron Egerton.

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