'Avengers: Doomsday' to mark Patrick Stewart's last film role

Between his first and last appearances as Professor X, Stewart reprised the role in several Marvel sequels, prequels, and reboots.

These include 2003's X2: X-Men United, 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand, 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, 2013's The Wolverine, 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past, 2017's Logan, and 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

His role as Captain Picard in Star Trek also stands out as one of his most memorable performances.