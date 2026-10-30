'Avengers: Doomsday' to mark Patrick Stewart's last film role
What's the story
Patrick Stewart, who passed away recently at the age of 86, will be seen in his final film role in Avengers: Doomsday. The news was confirmed by Marvel Studios in their tribute to the late actor. This will be Stewart's ninth portrayal of Charles Xavier from the X-Men franchise. He first played this iconic character in 2000's X-Men and continued for over 25 years.
Career highlights
Stewart's other appearances as Professor X
Between his first and last appearances as Professor X, Stewart reprised the role in several Marvel sequels, prequels, and reboots.
These include 2003's X2: X-Men United, 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand, 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, 2013's The Wolverine, 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past, 2017's Logan, and 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
His role as Captain Picard in Star Trek also stands out as one of his most memorable performances.
Tributes
Marvel Studios, 'Avengers's directors pay tribute to Stewart
Stewart's X-Men co-star Hugh Jackman expressed his sorrow on Instagram, calling him a "tremendous friend and man."
Marvel Studios said, "Our hearts go out to his wife Sunny, his children, his friends, and the countless fans around the world whose lives he touched with his art."
Directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo of Doomsday also paid their respects, calling him a "legendary actor with an unmistakable presence and an unmatched integrity."
"Thank you for entertaining all of us, sir."
Career reflections
'I can't imagine ever officially retiring'
In a July 2026 interview with TV Insider, just three months before his death, Stewart reflected on his career and future.
He said, "I can't imagine ever officially retiring. I'll always and forever be an actor."
At the time of the interview, he was preparing to reprise his role as Professor X in Doomsday.
The film will be released in Indian theaters on December 17.