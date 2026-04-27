'Patriot' advance ticket sales hit ₹1.88cr overseas ahead of release
Patriot, the new Malayalam spy thriller with Mammootty and Mohanlal, is already a hit overseas: it's pulled in about ₹1.88 crore (about $200,000) in advance ticket sales before release, according to box office tracker Jerin Georgekutty.
That's a big sign fans around the world are hyped for this one, and Kerala bookings are expected to open by Tuesday morning (April 28).
Narayanan directs 'Patriot' releasing May 1
Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot brings together a powerhouse cast: Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy join the leads.
The film drops worldwide on May 1, May Day, which could give its box office numbers an extra push.
Promotions are going strong too; actor Darshana Rajendran recently shared her excitement online about working with such an epic team.