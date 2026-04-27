'Patriot' advance ticket sales hit ₹1.88cr overseas ahead of release Entertainment Apr 27, 2026

Patriot, the new Malayalam spy thriller with Mammootty and Mohanlal, is already a hit overseas: it's pulled in about ₹1.88 crore (about $200,000) in advance ticket sales before release, according to box office tracker Jerin Georgekutty.

That's a big sign fans around the world are hyped for this one, and Kerala bookings are expected to open by Tuesday morning (April 28).