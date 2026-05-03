'Patriot' starring Mohanlal Mammootty crosses 50cr worldwide in 2 days
Entertainment
Patriot, the new Malayalam spy-action film starring Mohanlal and Mammootty, has smashed past ₹50 crore worldwide in just two days.
Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, it pulled in ₹9.8 crore from India on day 1 and ₹6.15 crore on Saturday alone, taking the two-day India nett total to ₹16.15 crore.
'Patriot' earns 31.5cr overseas
The film's appeal isn't just local: Patriot earned ₹31.5 crore overseas in two days, including a strong ₹15 crore on Saturday from international screens.
With this kind of momentum and fan excitement, Patriot is shaping up to be one of the year's biggest Malayalam hits.