Patterson pays tribute to Parton after her August 25 death
Bestselling author James Patterson has shared a heartfelt tribute to Dolly Parton, who passed away on August 25 at age 80.
The two teamed up for the 2022 novel Run, Rose, Run, and Patterson recalled being instantly struck by her genuine kindness and down-to-earth vibe when they first met in Nashville.
Patterson describes handshake, Parton's lyrics
Patterson said their collaboration was sealed with just a handshake, no agents or lawyers needed.
He admired how Parton dove into their project, quickly sending lyrics for seven new songs and sharing her music industry wisdom.
Their friendship included thoughtful gifts too: she gave him a guitar inscribed "to jimmy james, i will always love you," while he gifted her one of those silver cups people give to a mom after she's had a baby inscribed "happy birthday, baby."