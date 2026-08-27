Patterson pays tribute to Parton after her August 25 death

Patterson said their collaboration was sealed with just a handshake, no agents or lawyers needed.

He admired how Parton dove into their project, quickly sending lyrics for seven new songs and sharing her music industry wisdom.

Their friendship included thoughtful gifts too: she gave him a guitar inscribed "to jimmy james, i will always love you," while he gifted her one of those silver cups people give to a mom after she's had a baby inscribed "happy birthday, baby."