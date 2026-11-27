Pattinson and Waterhouse eye Cotswolds move after Bond casting
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are thinking about moving to the Cotswolds, a peaceful UK spot that's already home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The big reason? Pattinson was just cast as the new James Bond, so he'll be spending more time in the UK.
Pattinson and Waterhouse bounce between rentals
Pattinson and Waterhouse currently live in Los Angeles with their two-year-old daughter but often bounce between rentals because of work.
Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have settled into Cotswolds life with their children after returning from California, enjoying the quiet countryside that's popular among celebrities looking for privacy.