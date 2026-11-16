Pattinson confirmed as new James Bond in Amazon Studios teaser
Robert Pattinson is officially the new James Bond, as revealed by Amazon Studios with a slick teaser showing him in classic 007 style.
This marks the first Bond casting since Daniel Craig left the role after No Time to Die in 2021, and fans are buzzing about what Pattinson will bring to the franchise.
Pattinson named 7th Bond actor
Pattinson becomes the seventh actor to play Bond, stepping in after years of rumors.
The teaser's message ("James Bond Will Return") hints at a new era for the series.
With Pattinson's recent praise for his role in Primetime, there's real excitement about his unique take on Bond and how it could draw in both longtime fans and a whole new crowd.