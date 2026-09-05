Pattinson makes producer debut with 'Primetime' at Venice Film Festival
Entertainment
Robert Pattinson is back with Primetime, a dark thriller premiering at the Venice Film Festival this Saturday.
Inspired by the real-life show To Catch a Predator, it's directed by Lance Oppenheim and marks Pattinson's first time as a producer with his company Icki Eneo Arlo, teaming up with A24.
The movie hits theaters later this month.
Hansen praises Pattinson imitation in 'Primetime'
Chris Hansen, the original show's host, called Pattinson's imitation "pretty good," though he said it's overly dramatic and there is a pretty good imitation there in the trailer.
Critics are already buzzing, with The Hollywood Reporter describing Primetime as "darkly surreal."
It's expected to be one of Venice's big contenders, alongside films like Wild Horse Nine and documentaries on Elon Musk and Oasis.