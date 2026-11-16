Pattinson shared that playing Bond is "To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement." and he's honored to join such a classic franchise.

The film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, with Steven Knight writing the script, and Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing.

Casting for key supporting roles (like the new Bond Lady, villain, M, and Q) is still underway.

With Daniel Craig's era wrapped up after No Time to Die (2021), fans can look forward to seeing where Pattinson takes 007 next.