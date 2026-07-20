Pattinson reframes Antinous as love interest in Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

Robert Pattinson is shaking things up in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, playing Antinous, a character usually seen as a villain.

But Pattinson sees him differently, telling PEOPLE, "I don't think he's really the bad guy," and describing his connection with Queen Penelope (Anne Hathaway) as more of a love story than anything else.

The film premiered in London on July 6 and has already become a box office hit.