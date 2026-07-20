Pattinson reframes Antinous as love interest in Nolan's 'The Odyssey'
Entertainment
Robert Pattinson is shaking things up in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, playing Antinous, a character usually seen as a villain.
But Pattinson sees him differently, telling PEOPLE, "I don't think he's really the bad guy," and describing his connection with Queen Penelope (Anne Hathaway) as more of a love story than anything else.
The film premiered in London on July 6 and has already become a box office hit.
'The Odyssey' ensemble, 3rd-biggest US opening
The Odyssey features big names like Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, plus Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, and Elliot Page.
Hathaway shared that she bonded with Pattinson over pizza dinners while filming.
With its impressive ensemble and buzz, the movie scored the third-biggest US opening of 2026 so far.