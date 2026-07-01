Paul enters rehab on doctor's advice as family safeguards children
Taylor Frankie Paul, known from reality TV, has entered rehab on her doctor's advice. The stay was short but showed she's serious about getting better.
Friends and family are focusing on her mental health and making sure her kids are safe as she works through things.
Paul granted partial custody
Paul has three kids: Ever (two) with ex, Dakota Mortensen, and Indy (eight) and Ocean (six) with ex-husband Tate Paul.
After a domestic assault investigation in 2026 involving Mortensen, both got protective orders; Mortensen got custody of Ever while Paul's visits were supervised.
A judge recently allowed her partial custody, including a midweek day without overnights and alternating weekends.
These legal issues led to her being dropped from The Bachelorette and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives after leaked footage showed her acting aggressively during an argument.