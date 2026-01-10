Paul Haggis settles $1.9 million lawsuit over rape allegations

What happened and why it matters

A jury had already ordered Haggis to pay Breest $7.5 million in damages after multiple women testified about unwanted advances from him dating back to the '90s—though only Breest took legal action.

The long legal fight left Haggis financially drained, leading him to drop his appeals in 2024 and settle the case.

This lawsuit was one of several high-profile #MeToo cases involving big Hollywood names and sparked conversations about accountability in the industry.