Paul Haggis settles $1.9 million lawsuit over rape allegations
Entertainment
Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis, known for Crash and Million Dollar Baby, has agreed to pay over $1.9 million to settle a rape lawsuit brought by former publicist Haleigh Breest.
The case, which began with allegations in 2013, was officially settled in 2024.
What happened and why it matters
A jury had already ordered Haggis to pay Breest $7.5 million in damages after multiple women testified about unwanted advances from him dating back to the '90s—though only Breest took legal action.
The long legal fight left Haggis financially drained, leading him to drop his appeals in 2024 and settle the case.
This lawsuit was one of several high-profile #MeToo cases involving big Hollywood names and sparked conversations about accountability in the industry.