Paul mourns death of mother Urmil Paul aged 76

Paul credits mother for life lessons

Urmil is survived by her husband Jagmohan and three children: Maniesh, Vivek, and Jyoti.

She had a big influence on her family, with Maniesh crediting many of his life lessons to her.

For those who know Maniesh from shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa or films like Mickey Virus, this is a tough moment for him and his loved ones.