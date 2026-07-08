Paul mourns death of mother Urmil Paul aged 76
Entertainment
TV host and actor Maniesh Paul is grieving the loss of his mother, Urmil Paul, who died in New Delhi at age 76.
The family hasn't shared the cause of her death yet.
Maniesh often posted about their close bond, once thanking her for teaching him to be "BINDAAS!!" and shaping who he is.
Paul credits mother for life lessons
Urmil is survived by her husband Jagmohan and three children: Maniesh, Vivek, and Jyoti.
She had a big influence on her family, with Maniesh crediting many of his life lessons to her.
For those who know Maniesh from shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa or films like Mickey Virus, this is a tough moment for him and his loved ones.