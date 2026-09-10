Paul scandal shapes 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives's return
Season five of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives returns for Season 5 on Sept. 10, at 12am ET, and it's all about the fallout from Taylor Frankie Paul's headline-making scandal earlier this year.
The leaked video of an alleged domestic violence incident involving Paul and her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen sparked controversy and led ABC to shelve her season of The Bachelorette, leading to some real drama behind the scenes.
Episodes stream on Hulu Sept. 10
Production paused after the incident, and star Mayci Neeley says there's more to this story than meets the eye.
This season also features Whitney Leavitt's Broadway debut in 'Chicago,' and Season 5 would be her last on the show.
All five episodes drop on Hulu in just a few hours, on Sept. 10, at 12am ET: catch them on Hulu (subscription starts at $11.99 per month).