Pauly's 50th film 'Vijayam' teaser reunites actor with director Puthren

Puthren returns to directing

The teaser opens with artsy close-ups of insects before Pauly rolls in on his motorcycle, suited up and saying he has work to do.

It wraps up with the title reveal and a poster showing off his tough new avatar.

This marks Puthren's return to directing after some time acting, while Pauly stays busy exploring all kinds of roles, from comedies to darker dramas, in his upcoming projects.