Pauly's 50th film 'Vijayam' teaser reunites actor with director Puthren
Entertainment
Nivin Pauly just hit a big milestone: his 50th film, Vijayam, and the teaser is finally out!
The movie reunites him with director Alphonse Puthren after more than a decade (they last teamed up for hits like Neram and Premam).
The teaser sets an energetic vibe, showing Pauly in a rugged biker look that hints at plenty of high-octane action.
Puthren returns to directing
The teaser opens with artsy close-ups of insects before Pauly rolls in on his motorcycle, suited up and saying he has work to do.
It wraps up with the title reveal and a poster showing off his tough new avatar.
This marks Puthren's return to directing after some time acting, while Pauly stays busy exploring all kinds of roles, from comedies to darker dramas, in his upcoming projects.