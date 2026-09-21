Pauly's 'BKU' becomes highest grossing Malayalam film ever over 310cr
Entertainment
Nivin Pauly is back in the spotlight with Bethlehem Kudumba Unit (BKU), which just became the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, raking in over ₹310 crore.
Directed by Girish AD, BKU marks Pauly's return to fun, entertainment-focused movies after a run of serious roles, showing that relatable stories really do connect with big audiences.
Pauly continues family focus with Vasanth
BKU has become a go-to for families, thanks to its down-to-earth characters like Ashley and Justin.
Pauly shared that the film's clean, feel-good vibe means everyone, from kids to grandparents, can watch together.
He's keeping this energy going in his next project with Rukmini Vasanth, sticking with stories made for everyone to enjoy.