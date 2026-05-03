Pawan Kalyan gives update after eye surgery, meets Chandrababu Naidu

Pawan Kalyan undergoes FESS, mild nosebleeds

Doctors performed functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS) after finding the infection was affecting his eye.

While he's had some mild nosebleeds since the procedure, doctors say it's nothing to worry about.

Naidu advised him to rest up and follow medical advice closely.

Kalyan also mentioned he's been dealing with an old shoulder injury from his film days that might need more treatment soon.