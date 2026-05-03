Pawan Kalyan gives update after eye surgery, meets Chandrababu Naidu
Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Pradesh's deputy chief minister and popular actor, just shared a health update after undergoing surgery for a serious eye infection.
The issue was first mistaken for a sinus problem but turned out to be more complicated, leading to his recent operation.
He made his first public appearance since the surgery by meeting Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad.
Pawan Kalyan undergoes FESS, mild nosebleeds
Doctors performed functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS) after finding the infection was affecting his eye.
While he's had some mild nosebleeds since the procedure, doctors say it's nothing to worry about.
Naidu advised him to rest up and follow medical advice closely.
Kalyan also mentioned he's been dealing with an old shoulder injury from his film days that might need more treatment soon.