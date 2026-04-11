Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat...' to hit Netflix on April 16

The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is directed by Harish Shankar. It also stars Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna in lead roles, with Parthiban as the antagonist. KS Ravikumar, Gautami, Rao Ramesh and Srinath Maganti play pivotal roles in the movie. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, while Thaman has provided the background score.

Shankar's opinion

Shankar on the movie's negative reviews

A few days after the release, Shankar opened up about the film's lukewarm performance at the box office. He said, "Trollers are more than free to troll anything. I will take the constructive criticism, and I don't think of taking the troll material seriously because their identity, their whereabouts are not known." "They themselves are too insecure to reveal their identity. I feel successful that I crossed all odds to release this film in theaters."