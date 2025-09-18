Why did Pawan Singh suddenly leave 'Rise & Fall'?
What's the story
Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh has left the reality show Rise & Fall. The exit comes as a surprise, especially since the show was recently gaining popularity due to his presence and interactions with social media influencer Nayandeep Rakshit. A production source told IANS that Singh's family had come to pick him up from the sets.
Departure details
'Never a contestant, just a guest': Singh's parting words
While leaving the show, Singh told the contestants that he was never a contestant but had only come for a short period of time. This is the second exit from Rise & Fall after wrestler Sangeeta Phogat, the daughter of famous wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat. She also left abruptly due to a personal reason. The show has been marked by several dramatic moments, including Dhanashree Verma's candid conversation with Arbaz Patel about her divorce rumors.
Divorce discussion
Verma opens up on divorce rumors with Chahal
In a recent episode, Verma was seen talking about her divorce with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal during a heart-to-heart with Patel. She dismissed the negative rumors as "baseless" and "deliberately created," stating that she had already moved on from that chapter of her life. Patel responded with understanding, saying people will always spread false stories but what you feel inside is important and true.