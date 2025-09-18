Why did Pawan Singh suddenly leave 'Rise & Fall'? 

Departure details

'Never a contestant, just a guest': Singh's parting words

While leaving the show, Singh told the contestants that he was never a contestant but had only come for a short period of time. This is the second exit from Rise & Fall after wrestler Sangeeta Phogat, the daughter of famous wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat. She also left abruptly due to a personal reason. The show has been marked by several dramatic moments, including Dhanashree Verma's candid conversation with Arbaz Patel about her divorce rumors.