'Pawn Stars' Harrison expected to fully recover after bypass surgery
Rick Harrison, the 61-year-old face of Pawn Stars, is back home and resting after an emergency bypass surgery that happened unexpectedly during what was supposed to be a simpler procedure on September 4.
He left the hospital on September 7 and is expected to make a full recovery.
Harrison thanks medical staff and wife
Rick gave a heartfelt thanks to his doctors, nurses, and especially his wife Angie for being by his side.
It's been a rough year for the family. Back in January, Rick's son Corey had a serious motorcycle accident that kept him from attending Rick and Angie's second wedding.
Despite it all, the family has stuck together.
'Pawn Stars' thrives in 23rd season
Even with these personal setbacks, Pawn Stars is still thriving in its 23rd season, keeping fans hooked with stories from the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas.