Pazhoor puzzled by Censor Board 'Enna vilai' U/A certificate
Sajeev Pazhoor, director of Enna Vilai, is confused about why the Censor Board gave his movie a U/A certificate instead of a U. He feels the film is clean and has no objectionable sequences like people consuming alcohol.
Starring Nimisha Sajayan and Karunaas, Enna Vilai hits theaters on September 17.
'Enna Vilai' wins Mannheim Best Feature
Pazhoor pointed out that all his earlier movies got U ratings and shared his surprise:
Sajeev Pazhoor said, "Even I don't know why they have given a U/A certificate for our film. In fact, we made a demand for a U certificate with the censor officer and I even had an argument."
The film has already made waves at around 30 international festivals, even winning the award for the Best Feature Film at Germany's Mannheim Arts and Film Festival.
Its first look was unveiled by villagers from Paalam, where much of it was filmed, a nod to their big role in bringing the story to life.