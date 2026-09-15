Pazhoor puzzled by Censor Board 'Enna vilai' U/A certificate

Pazhoor pointed out that all his earlier movies got U ratings and shared his surprise:

Sajeev Pazhoor said, "Even I don't know why they have given a U/A certificate for our film. In fact, we made a demand for a U certificate with the censor officer and I even had an argument."

The film has already made waves at around 30 international festivals, even winning the award for the Best Feature Film at Germany's Mannheim Arts and Film Festival.

Its first look was unveiled by villagers from Paalam, where much of it was filmed, a nod to their big role in bringing the story to life.