PB Agro denies Maharashtra FDA claim over Vimal Elaichi ads
Entertainment
PB Agro, the company behind Vimal Elaichi, is pushing back against Maharashtra FDA's notice that called out its ads with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff.
The FDA alleged that these are ads for Vimal Elaichi amount to surrogate promotion of Vimal Pan Masala (which is banned in the state), but PB Agro says that's not true.
PB Agro challenges Maharashtra FDA jurisdiction
PB Agro insists its Vimal Elaichi ads don't break any rules and points out it hasn't sold pan masala in Maharashtra since 2001.
It also feels the FDA jumped the gun by not being given a chance to respond before sending the notice.
Plus, PB Agro argues the Maharashtra FDA lacked jurisdiction to issue directions to halt the advertisement, so now it's up to the court to decide where things go next.