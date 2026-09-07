PB Agro denies Maharashtra FDA claim over Vimal Elaichi ads

PB Agro, the company behind Vimal Elaichi, is pushing back against Maharashtra FDA's notice that called out its ads with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff.

The FDA alleged that these are ads for Vimal Elaichi amount to surrogate promotion of Vimal Pan Masala (which is banned in the state), but PB Agro says that's not true.